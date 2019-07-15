2019 "one of the worst years" for erosion damage in Brown County

A very wet spring and summer have taken a toll on popular recreation areas in the Green Bay area.

The dirt and gravel under a 100-foot section of County Highway ZZ in Wrightstown is eroding into the Fox River. The road is closed until it can be moved inland. (WBAY photo)

Fluctuating water levels have caused erosion along the Fox River Trail.

It's up to the Brown County Parks Department to keep those areas safe. It's a challenge as the department oversees 3,000 acres and 165 miles of trails.

"This year has probably been one of the worst that we've noticed, between boat landings being under water to trails having that water very close and then very saturated, and then culvert issues," says Matt Kriese, Brown County Parks Director. "It's been across the county that we've had issues."

Asphalt is sinking along the Fox River Trail in Allouez.

"That's an old railroad bed and it's 100-plus years old, so these culverts that are in place are old concrete structures and what's happening is they're beginning to separate," Kriese says. "And whenever a culvert separates and we have that much moisture and saturation in the ground, that dirt and soil has to go somewhere. So it's washing through and creating holes in asphalt and gravel sections of the trail."

In an average year, the department will replace on culvert. This summer they've replaced three culverts.

Some are an easy fix. Others cost between $5,000 and $15,000 to replace.

"Trail pass and user fees used for the trail maintenance and operations, so there's zero tax dollars that go towards that," Kriese says. "So we need to be cognizant of the pass holders and those that purchase their passes, but we also need to make sure that it's safe for them."

At least once a week, county crews inspect the trails.

"Across the county trail system, either our biking, hiking or equine trails. We do have areas of Neshota Park are washed out and staff were out there fixing up," says Kriese.

The saturated ground poses problems in heavily tree-lined areas.

"A lot of those trees will actually just topple over. The root ball will actually just tear right out of the ground because the ground is so saturated," Kriese says. "So our staff, we look for what we call widow makers which is a branch broken off up on the top that could fall. So we're looking up and we're looking down."

Citizens are asked to report safety concerns to the Parks Department.