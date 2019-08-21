Concerts on the Square wraps up for 2019

2019’s Concert on the Square series drew to a close Wednesday night as Brett Newski and The No Tomorrow rocked and rolled throughout the evening on stage at the 400 Block.

While Wednesday night’s performance was Newski’s first time performing on the 400 Block stage for Concerts on the Square, it wasn’t the Milwaukee native’s first Wausau performance.

“We opened for the Violent Femmes a few years ago at the Wausau Grand,” said Newski. “So kind of moving up the ladder. I played at Malarkey’s way back in the day in college when I was a delinquent, and now we’ve got our band. We’ve come a long way.”

A large crowd gathered for the final concert of the summer, but one special fan in attendance was Newski’s father, Vinnie.

“To play in central Wisconsin, in front of all these fans, it’s a great thrill,” said the elder Newski. “His mother and I are very proud of him and love him dearly.”

Vinnie grew up in Stevens Point, and wanted to be here for his son’s big performance on the 400 Block.

“We would not miss his big show in Wausau. I am extremely impressed with the 400 Block,” Vinnie added. “This is absolutely gorgeous.

A gorgeous venue for what proved to be a gorgeous summer. Just one concert was cancelled due to weather. Wausau Events Executive Director Madison Nowak said the band that had their performance cancelled, The Last Bees, will return to Wausau next year to play the concert series.

As for the rest of the performances in 2020, Nowak says they will begin to get the new series in the works as summer continues to wind down.

Nowak added that each concert brought around 3,000 attendees to the 400 Block. Concert attendees were able to hear a variety of music throughout the summer, from Irish to Rock n’ Roll.

As for the final performer of summer 2019, he’s happy for the opportunity to keep climbing up the music ladder.

“I guess the goal in life is to not go in reverse,” said Newski. “Whether it’s professionally or internally, you don’t want to regress as a person or regress as a band. You don’t want to peak too soon or that will be way sad.”

