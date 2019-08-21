200 Marathon County teachers are learning to better integrate technology into the classroom

More than 200 teachers from three school districts came together Wednesday to learn from each other.

Educators from Wausau, Mosinee and D.C. Everest participated in the #WIREDConference at Northcentral Technical College. It focused around 4 C's -- Creativity, Collaboration, Critical Thinking, and Communication.

The teacher have the opportunity to come together and share what is working at other schools.

John Euting is the director of technology and media services in Wausau. In the three district there are about 1,000 teachers, making the collaboration so important.

"Usually it's pretty rare to see school districts come together, especially larger schools districts. They all usually have their own initiatives and ways that they are moving on things. So it's a pretty unique thing and were pretty proud to have three pretty large districts coming together to make this happen,” Euting explained.

2019 marked the first #WIREDConference. However it’s 4th tech summit for the Wausau Area School District.

The conference continues Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. It’s free to any teachers in the three districts.