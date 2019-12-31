20 confirmed flu cases in Eau Claire over the past 10 days

If you spent the holidays in bed with the flu, you're not alone.

Nebraska is experiencing a high activity level in flu-like illness so far this season.

According to the latest data from the CDC, 28 states are now reporting high flu activity.

In Eau Claire, there have been 20 confirmed cases of the flu over the last ten days. HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire says 3 of those cases resulted in hospitalization.

Infection Prevention Nurse at the hospital, Marcia Danzinger, says if you're seen in the first 48 hours of your symptoms, your provider may choose to treat you with an anti-viral. She says that may help shorten the duration and severity of your symptoms.

She says some symptoms that lead to an ER visit are a high fever, severe body aches, coughing, and difficulty breathing.

She adds, if you are experiencing the flu, it’s important to stay at home so that you're not exposing other people. It’s good to rest, increase your fluid intake, use Tylenol for your fever and body aches, cover your cough, and wash your hands.

Danzinger says it's not too late to get a flu vaccine as it’s the best way to prevent illness and potentially serious complications.

