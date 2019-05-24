2-year-old girl dies in Taylor Co. farming accident

A two-year-old girl was killed Thursday in a farming accident in the Town of Aurora in Taylor County.

According to a press release, the girl's 12-year-old brother was operating a skid loader to feed hay. After feeding the hay on a return trip, the bucket was three to four feet off the ground limiting his vision. His two-year-old sister was not expected to be in the area. He accidentally drove over his sister.

The girl was rushed to the hospital by her father. She died from her injuries prior to arriving.

The Taylor County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to respect the family's privacy during their time of mourning.