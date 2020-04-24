2 wanted for Green Bay shooting captured on Stockbridge-Munsee Reservation

Two people wanted in connection with a Green Bay shooting were captured Friday afternoon on the Stockbridge-Munsee Reservation.

Stockbridge-Munsee Police say they developed information Friday morning that Manuel Mendoza might be staying at a home on River Road in the reservation.

Shortly before 4 p.m., the Shawano County Special Response Team entered the home on a no-knock search warrant and arrested Mendoza and Dolores Garcia without incident. They're now in Green Bay police custody.

A 25-year-old man in the house was also arrested to face local charges.

Mendoza and Garcia were wanted for a shooting on Green Bay's west side on April 7, where a man was shot in the back in an apartment complex on Western Avenue. Police believe they knew the victim and this was not a random crime.

Police considered Mendoza armed and dangerous.

A firearm and what appeared to be illegal drugs were confiscated as evidence from the house on River Road.