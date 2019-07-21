2 storm-related injuries reported; 2 possible deaths

Storms that swept through Wisconsin on Saturday are being blamed for two injuries in Trempealeau County.

Authorities are also investigating whether the storm was a factor in two deaths. WSAW-TV is reporting that fire officials in Wausau are investigating whether a lightning strike caused a mobile home fire that left one man dead. And in Trempealeau County, officials say weather is believed to be a factor in a fatal crash that happened Friday night. But that's still being investigated.