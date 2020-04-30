2 sex offenders to live in Wausau

Two sex offenders are going to be living in Wausau.

Jack Martinsen will be moving from Merrill to an address on the 500-block of N. 6th Street on Friday, May 1. He was convicted of first degree sexual assault of a child in 1986 and second degree sexual assault of child in 1989.

He'll be on GPS monitoring and has to abide by Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry requirements.

Nicholas Kavajecz will be living on the 6700-block of Cavin Drive in Wausau. He's scheduled to be released from prison on May 19. He was convicted of possession of child pornography in 2010.

Once he's released, he'll be placed on the Wisconsin Department of Corrections Intensive Supervision Program. He'll be monitored by Sex Offender Agent Specialists and is subject to GPS monitoring. He'll also have a restricted schedule consisting of time out in the community for work or treatment.

