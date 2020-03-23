1 sex offender to be released to Transitional Housing in Marathon County, another moving to new address

We have updates about two convicted sex offenders in Marathon County.

Thomas Beer, who will be living in Transitional Housing near the Marathon County Courthouse, will be released on March 31, but will be under supervision until April 1, 2026. He was convicted of possession of child pornography in 2015.

Zachery Martin is about to move from Transitional Housing near the Marathon County Courthouse to an address on the 600-block of McClellan Street in Wausau. He was convicted of second degree sexual assault of a child in 2009. He will be under supervision until January 6, 2036.

