2 recipes & tips for grilling perfect kabobs

Citrus-Marinated Beef Top Sirloin & Fruit Kabobs

This recipe combines fresh fruit and steak in a colorful, easy to eat kabob. This Beef. It's What's For Dinner. recipe is certified by the American Heart Association®.

Ingredients:

1 beef Top Sirloin Steak Center Cut, Boneless (about 1 pound)

1 medium orange

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

1 tablespoon smoked paprika

1/4 teaspoon ground red pepper (optional)

4 cups cubed mango, watermelon, peaches and/or plums

Garnish

Chopped fresh cilantro leaves

Cooking:

Grate peel and squeeze 2 tablespoons juice from orange; reserve juice. Combine orange peel, cilantro, paprika and ground red pepper, if desired, in small bowl. Cut beef Steak into 1-1/4-inch pieces. Place beef and 2-1/2 tablespoons cilantro mixture in food-safe plastic bag; turn to coat. Place remaining cilantro mixture and fruit in separate food safe plastic bag; turn to coat. Close bags securely. Marinate beef and fruit in refrigerator 15 minutes to 2 hours.

Soak eight 9-inch bamboo skewers in water 10 minutes; drain. Thread beef evenly onto four skewers leaving small space between pieces. Thread fruit onto remaining four separate skewers.

Place kabobs on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill beef kabobs, covered, 5 to 7 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill 7 to 9 minutes) for medium rare (145?°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Grill fruit kabobs 5 to 7 minutes or until softened and beginning to brown, turning once.

Drizzle reserved orange juice over fruit kabobs. Garnish with cilantro, if desired.

Sweet Sesame Glazed Beef Kabobs

These marinated and grilled skewers are a great blend of Asian flavors with cubes of beef steak, and big pieces of red bell pepper, fresh pineapple and zucchini.

Ingredients:

1 pound beef Top Sirloin Steak Boneless, cut 1 inch thick

1 medium red bell pepper, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 medium zucchini, cut lengthwise in half, then crosswise into 1-inch pieces

16 canned pineapple chunks, drained

Salt and pepper

Uncooked quick-cooking brown rice

Marinade:

3 large cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons sesame seeds

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

2 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons soy sauce

Cooking:

Cut beef steak into 1-1/4-inch pieces. Combine marinade ingredients in a small bowl. Remove and reserve 1/4 cup in a microwave-safe measuring cup. Place beef and remaining marinade in food-safe plastic bag; turn steak to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 30 minutes to 2 hours.

Soak eight 10-inch bamboo skewers in water 10 minutes; drain.

Remove steak from marinade; discard marinade. Alternately thread beef, bell pepper, zucchini and pineapple evenly onto eight 10-inch skewers.

Place the kabobs on a grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 11 to 15 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, covered, 13 to 16 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning once. Season with salt and pepper, as desired.

Meanwhile, prepare rice according to microwave package directions.

Place the reserved marinade in the microwave. Microwave on HIGH 30 to 60 seconds or until hot and just beginning to bubble; stir after heated.

Serve the kabobs over the rice. Drizzle with the heated marinade.

