2 people lose nearly $7,000 to scams in Lincoln County

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department is warning people about three scams after two people lost money last week.

Investigators said the most serious scam resulted in a person losing $6,000. In that scam, the man responded to a Facebook add applying for a grant in the amount of $1,000,000 through AARP. He was instructed to go to Walmart and purchase $3,000 in gift cards for a processing fee which he did. The man was then advised to send another $1,500 for a delivery fee which he also did through gift cards. This continued a few more times and in the end the victim had lost nearly $6,000. The victim deleted his Facebook account however the scammers already had his information and had opened a false Facebook account in his name and started asking his friends and family for money.

Just two days later, a Merrill man lost $900 after scammers were able to access the victim’s computer and he paid them $900 in Google Play gift cards.

Another scam involved a receiving a phone call about Amazon Prime. The scammers said his credit card was being used to purchase an iPhone for $350. The scammer said they could settle this if he bought some Walmart or Green cards. The man questioned the caller and stated he knew this was a scam call, the caller immediately hung up.

The call was placed from 877-675-3369. The man was not out any money.

The BBB reminds consumers the first red flag of scam is having to pay to receive a prize or money. They also remind everyone gift cards are for gifts and are not a form of currency.

