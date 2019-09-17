2 people in jail after high speed chase through Marathon, Shawano Counties

2 people are in the Marathon County Jail Tuesday after a high speed chase through parts of Marathon and Shawano Counties.

It started on Highway 29 at around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, when police pulled over a vehicle for an equipment violation. The man and woman in the vehicle reportedly used false names before speeding off.

During the chase, speeds of more than 100 miles per hour were reached.

However, the car came to a sudden stop and burst into flames on North Highway D near Bowler.