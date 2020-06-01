2 of 221 test positive for COVID-19 at mass testing event in Wausau

The Marathon County Health Department is reporting of the 221 people tested May 19 for COVID-19 at a mass event at NorthCentral Technical College, two people were positive for the virus.

One person lived in Lincoln County and the other lived in Marathon County.

According to a news release, patients were made aware at the event that if they receive a positive test result, a public health nurse would call them and walk them through the next steps.

Until the result was delivered, the health departments asked that all symptomatic individuals stayed home and refrained from attending, work, school, church, or any other public event and to self-quarantine. Individuals were contacted with results within 3-7 days and participants are strongly encouraged to pick up the phone for unknown numbers during that time, as it may be their COVID-test results.

