2 new digital subchannels coming to north central Wisconsin

WSAW and WZAW-TV will be adding two new digital subchannels for over-the-air viewers. Starting Saturday, Oct. 26, Start TV will be available on WSAW’s channel 7.4 and Hero’s and Icons will be available on WZAW’s channel 33.4. “WSAW and WZAW are very pleased to bring two more free over-the-air channels to north central Wisconsin viewers,” said WSAW/WZAW Vice President and General Manager Al Lancaster.

Start TV showcases strong and resourceful female leading characters in a lineup of contemporary and proven procedural dramas. Each lead character and series embody a boldness and determination to “Start” leading the way, seeking the truth, solving the crime, and defending the innocent.

We’re thrilled to introduce Start TV to our viewers here in north Central Wisconsin,” said Al Lancaster. “Start TV’s inventive lineup presents some of the most compelling female heroines in television drama, portrayed by award-winning actresses who have captivated audiences season after season.”

The talented and award-winning lead actresses featured on Start TV Network include Primetime Emmy winner Kyra Sedgewick in The Closer, Primetime Emmy winners Julianna Margulies and Christine Baranski in The Good Wife, Primetime Emmy winner Patricia Arquette in Medium, Jennifer Love Hewitt in Ghost Whisperer, Jill Hennessy in Crossing Jordan and Bonnie Bedelia, Taraji P. Henson and Nancy McKeon in The Division.

Start TV features an original seven-day-a-week strip schedule, with episodes airing every day at the same time, Monday through Sunday. This convenient format allows viewers to tune in and “Start” watching any day or time they choose. Headliner programs will be showcased with multiple episodes airing each day in multi-hour blocks.

H&I Network programming of heroic TV characters and iconic TV series includes a wide variety of action, adventure, drama, science fiction, and Westerns. Each weekday, H&I presents The Day Shift, 9 hours of back to back episodes of contemporary drama from 10:00 AM until 7:00 PM. The exciting lineup includes Nash Bridges on Mondays, House on Tuesdays, JAG on Wednesdays, Monk on Thursdays and Numb3rs on Fridays.

Every Sunday through Friday night, H&I beams up a galactic experience with All Star Trek. H&I is the only free TV network to air all 5 classic Star Trek franchise series back to back, making H&I the television destination for fans of these iconic shows. The voyage begins with Star Trek: The Original Series at 7:00 PM, Start Trek: The Next Generation at 8:00 PM, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine at 9:00 PM; Star Trek: Voyager at 10:00 PM, and Star Trek: Enterprise at 11:00 PM.

Other programs on the H&I schedule include MacGyver, Martial Law, The Adventures of Superman, Batman, The District, Hunter, The Greatest American Hero, Rawhide, N.Y.P.D. Blue, The Pretender, Hill Street Blues, Cheyenne, and many more.

Over-the-air viewers not seeing 7.4 and 33.4 on their channel lineup may need rescan their television antennae in order to receive the new signals on Saturday, Oct. 26. Cable and satellite carriers for both networks will be announced at a later date.

