2 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wisconsin, state's total now 7

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says two new cases have been confirmed in Wisconsin.

DHS reports the newest cases are in Dane County. That brings the state's confirmed cases total to seven.

DHS reports both had contact with the confirmed case reported earlier this week. Both patients are isolated at home.

“This brings the total of confirmed cases to seven in just one week. As we see more cases, we remain vigilant in our efforts to prevent the spread of infection to others in the community," said State Health Officer Jeanne Ayers. “These cases should serve to remind all of us about the importance of social distancing and maintaining good hygiene to prevent the spread of the disease.”

The announcement comes as Governor Tony Evers today declared a public health emergency to help with containing COVID-19 in our state. People are encouraged to carefully consider travel plans and to avoid areas of the United States and around the world that have community spread of the disease.

“Public Health Madison & Dane County is well prepared to deal with an increased number of cases and will continue to work with DHS, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and our partners to ensure the health and safety of our community,” said Janel Heinrich, Director of Public Health Madison & Dane County.

Public Health Madison & Dane County and DHS responsibilities include:

• Identifying and contacting anyone who has been in close contact with a person who has COVID-19. These people are asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days from their exposure and will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms. People with symptoms are tested for COVID-19.

• Performing follow-up testing for individuals who test positive to determine when a person can be released from isolation.

• Providing guidance to clinicians regarding testing.

• Preparing Wisconsin for community spread of COVID-19.

DHS is working with our local and tribal health officers, health care providers, and other partners to be prepared for COVID-19 and the public should follow simple steps to avoid getting sick, including:

• Frequent and thorough handwashing.

• Covering coughs and sneezes.

• Avoiding touching your face.

• Staying home when sick.