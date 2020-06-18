2 more deaths from COVID-19 in Clark County bring total to 6

The Clark County Health Department (CCHD) has confirmed two more Clark County residents have died due to complications surrounding the COVID-19. Both were over the age of 65 and had underlying health conditions. No more information is being released by the Clark County Health Department out of respect for loved ones.

15 active cases remain in Clark County with one hospitalization. To date, 56 people in Clark County have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and 6 people have died.

The Health Department says Clark County has the highest incidence rate (number of positive cases per 100,000 people) and highest case fatality percentage as defined by the WI Department of Health Services, reported among all surrounding counties.