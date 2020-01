A $2 million winning Powerball ticket was sold in Marshfield at Festival Foods on N. Central Avenue.

According to the Wisconsin Lottery, the ticket matched all five numbers on Saturday: 1, 11, 21, 25 and 54, but not the Powerball number. They were able to reach $2 million, by adding Power Play.

The Powerball jackpot for this Wednesday, is estimated to be $258 million.