2 meteor showers to peak Monday night

The southern Delta Aquarids and the Alpha Capricornids meteor showers will peak Monday night and Tuesday morning with up to 25 meteors per hour possible during the event.

During the late night hours Monday, the Capricornids meteor shower will start out with 2 or 3 meteors per hour in the evening, with up to 5 meteors per hour throughout early Tuesday morning.

The southern Delta Aquarids start Monday evening and will continue into early Tuesday morning, with up to 20 meteors per hour. The Delta Aquarids will continue into mid-August, but will be less readily visible due to the smaller amount of meteors being seen each hour.

Best viewing of the two meteor showers will be looking into the southeastern sky, 10-20° above the horizon and being located outside of the city limits and away from lights. There will be some clouds moving through the area at times, but there should also be enough breaks in the clouds for generally good viewing.