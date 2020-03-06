2 men, including former firefighter, facing arson charges in Shawano County

The Shawano County Sheriff’s Department says one of two people suspected of intentionally setting a house fire is a former firefighter.

The fire was reported just before 5 p.m. on Feb. 29 in the town of Hutchins.

Investigators said Corey Welch, 34, and Bryan Wendler, 37, went to the property to locate $20,000 in gold nuggets that had been hidden by the previous owner.

Welch had been a member of the Mattoon Fire Department before resigning in January.

The Shawano Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Department of Justice Criminal Investigation Division and the Fire Marshall’s Office. A K9 was used during an examination of the scene and the K9 alerted to the presence of accelerants.

When the nuggets were not found the house was set on fire using diesel fuel that the suspects had brought with them. The investigation also revealed that Welch called 911 and reported the fire, and also went to the Mattoon Fire Department and drove a fire vehicle to the scene without the consent or authority of the Mattoon Fire Department.

Both men are facing multiple charges, including arson, burglary, recklessly endangering safety, and bail jumping.

