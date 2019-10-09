Two killed in deadly crash near Nekoosa

The Wood County Sheriff's office says two people are dead after two trucks crashed on State Highway 173 near Nekoosa.

A press release from the State Patrol says the Wood County Highway Department was working on State Highway 173 near Kimball Avenue this morning.

At about 10:30 a.m., they say a box truck heading eastbound, went into the westbound lanes to get around the highway maintenance crew. The eastbound truck hit a dump truck in the westbound lanes.

The 45-year-old box truck driver, from Custer, and the 57-year-old dump truck driver, a man from Wisconsin Rapids, both died at the scene.

State Patrol says there was no one else in either vehicle.

The State Patrol is reconstructing, and investigating the crash.