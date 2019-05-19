2 in custody after 29-year-old female stabbed in Shawano Co.

According to a press release from the Stockbridge-Munsee Police Department, two people were taken into custody after a 29-year-old female was stabbed.

It happened Sunday at a residence on National Guard Road in the Town of Bartelme, on the Stockbridge-Munsee Reservation.

The female victim was taken to a medical center in Shawano and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

A 46-year-old male and a 34-year-old female were taken into custody in the Village of Bowler in connection to the stabbing.

The Stockbridge-Munsee Police Department continues to investigate the incident, and charges will be forwarded to the Shawano-Menominee Co. District Attorney's Office.