UPDATE: Names released in truck vs. tractor crash in Wood County

An investigation is underway into a crash involving a tractor in Wood County. It happened Tuesday just before 12:30 p.m. on County Road K in the Town of Arpin.

According to deputies, the tractor, driven by Ronald Rennhack, 60, was heading north on the road when it was rear-ended by the truck, driven by Dayne Peplinski, 19. Rennhack suffered significant injuries and was airlifted to Marshfield. Peplinski was also hurt, but was treated and released.

The crash is still under investigation.