2 groups take advantage of nice weather

The weather is beautiful outside, and some groups are taking advantage of it.

The Rib Mountain Hiking Club hikes three days a week at Rib Mountain State Park

Fishing or walking are the perfect relaxing activities to do this summer. But for Shannon O’Hearn, the best thing to do is hike.

“It’s really just enjoyable and a time to get out, said O'Hearn.”

The Rib Mountain Hiking Club is a group O’Hearn manages, and it’s an open group that hikes at Rib Mountain every week. Working out alone can be tough. O’Hearn is here to help.

“When you add a group of people and you cheer each other on, it makes it a lot more enjoyable,” O'Hearn said.

Another way to get outside is a quick jog. For that, Iron Bull has you covered with a virtual run. Its all done virtually, and can be completed in bite size increments, all in once, and even by walking.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re not a runner. That’s totally okay,” Mellissa Busse, the organizer of the River Runs Wild virtual run, said.

All you have to do is go to their website and sign up. From then on you have 7 days to complete the run. You record the distance and input it into the system. the even goes until June 27.

The best part, it all goes to supporting the local river district in downtown Wausau.

“There’s tons of businesses that create lasting memories in downtown Wausau, so a great opportunity," Busse said.

To join the Rib Mountain Hiking Club, you can go to their Facebook page.

To sign up for the Virtual River Runs Wild, you can fill out this form.

