Authorities are investigating two deaths in Wood County. A man and a woman were both found dead Sunday afternoon at a home in the Town of Richfield, according to a press release from the Wood County Sheriff's Office.

The cause of either death has not yet been identified. Authorities have also not yet released their names but say there's no danger to the public.

