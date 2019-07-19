2 fires reported in downtown Madison, 13,000 without power

No one was injured following a major fire at Madison Gas and Electric, however 13,000 remain without power. Those outages are affecting much of the downtown area.

State Street is closed and many traffic lights are out. Madison Police are urging drivers to avoid downtown as a precaution. Madison Police say generators will be brought in to power the traffic lights.

According to Madison Fire, officials received a call around 7:50 a.m., and were dispatched to Madison Gas and Electric on Main Street. A call for a second fire came in just after 8 a.m. along Wisconsin Avenue. It is not known at this time if the two fires are connected.













The Department of Health Services issued this alert by email Friday morning:

Madison Gas and Electric experienced a transformer issue this morning that has shut down power in downtown Madison. As of 9:00 a.m. the Department of Health Services location at 1 West Wilson Street in Madison has no power but remains open for staff. Until the power is fully restored, there will be limited services available for the public.

