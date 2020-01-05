BREAKING: 2 dead after snowmobiles submerge in Lake Nokomis

Two people are dead and one person is okay after three snowmobiles went into Lake Nokomis early Sunday morning.

According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a 911 call around 3:00 a.m. for snowmobiles and riders that went into the water on Lake Nokomis near River Road.

According to law enforcement, three snowmobiles with three riders total had gone into the water. Only one rider was able to get out and make the 911 call. The other two riders were pronounced dead at the scene.

Law enforcement says this was not on the designated snowmobile trail.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Nokomis Fire Department, Nokomis First Responders, Little Rice Fire Department, Oneida County EMS, Oneida County Medical Examiner, Lincoln County EMS, Lincoln County Dive Team, Newbold Fire Department, Spirit Ambulance, and the DNR.

NewsChannel 7 expects to learn the names of those involved on Monday, January 6, 2020.