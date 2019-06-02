2 dead bodies found in Sauk City home

Officers say they found two dead bodies in a Sauk City home.

Authorities were responding to a welfare check for a home in the 900 block of Monroe Street, at about noon on Sunday.

Right now, police have not released the names or genders of the victims. No word yet what the cause of death may be.

The Sauk Prairie Police Department is still investigating. The Sauk County Sheriff's Department and Sauk County Coroner's office are assisting with the investigation.

