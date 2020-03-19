2 charged with outdoor dog's death, not providing proper food or shelter for others

Two people have been charged with not properly caring for seven dogs—including a dog that was found dead outside.

Willam Hannahs, 54, and Catherine Severin, 66 are charged with intentionally failing to provide food for animals, mistreating an animal resulting in death, and failing to provide proper outdoor shelter for animal.

According to court documents, a deputy responded to a property in Eland on Feb. 14 for an animal welfare check. There he found six dogs, included a dead one, without water. At the time of the deputy’s visit, he noted the temperature was 6 degrees and had been -30 degrees the previous night.

According to court documents, the dogs had barrels for shelter, but one of the dogs had not the barrel out of its reach and had no shelter. The deputy also noted the barrels had snow inside.

Hannahs was identified as the property owner, but worked out of town. Severin had been caring for the dogs. She reportedly told the deputy she would mix water with the food to make sure the dogs were getting water. A deputy reportedly told her that would not be enough water for a dog.

Court documents also state several of the dogs had poor body health score. It was unclear if the dog that died froze to death or died of another cause at the time of the report.

All the dogs were taken to an animal shelter.

Hannahs and Severin are free on $2,000 signature bonds.

