Two charged after death of 13-year-old girl in Iowa County

Two people have been charged in the 2018 death of a 13-year-old girl in Iowa County.

The Iowa County District Attorney’s Office and Iowa County Sheriff’s Office said criminal complaints have been filed charging Laurie D. Barry and Alexis E. Barry of Mineral Point with first degree reckless homicide in the May 31, 2018 death of Selah Kaden. Selah is the daughter of David and Lisa Kaden who reside in North Carolina. No governmental or third-party entities were involved in this temporary caregiving agreement.

The criminal complaint detailed that at the time of Selah’s death, she was staying with the Barrys by mutual agreement of the families while the Kadens addressed the medical needs of another of their children.

Authorities said given the circumstances of Selah's death and based on the results of an extensive investigation, law enforcement has no reason at this time to believe there is any risk to the public at large or to others in the Barry household.

The initial court appearance for Laurie and Alexis is scheduled for 4 p.m. on July 9 in Iowa County Circuit Court in Dodgeville.

