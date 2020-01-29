2 facing meth charges following Crandon traffic stop

Bond has been set at $20,000 cash for two people arrested in Crandon following a drug investigation.

Investigators said just after 1 a.m. on Jan. 23, the Forest County Drug Task Force performed a traffic stop in Wabeno for a vehicle violation.

The driver, Kristen Kozlowski, 35, and passenger, Shandon Tallier, 41 were arrested after detectives located methamphetamine, syringes and drug paraphernalia.

During a search at the Forest County Jail by Correctional staff, Crandon Police Department K9 Raider and Detectives said Kozlowski had ½ ounce of methamphetamine

Detectives also obtained search warrants to search the suspect’s home. Methamphetamine, a digital scale, packaging materials, drug paraphernalia, and methamphetamine manufacturing materials were located.