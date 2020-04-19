2 brothers killed in Lincoln County crash

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that was discovered Saturday afternoon, April 18, in the Town of Wilson.

Initial investigation shows an SUV was traveling east on US Hwy 8 when it left the road and rolled over. The crash is believed to have happened late last Saturday evening, April 11. The vehicle had left the roadway and was not visible to passing motorists, with further significant snowfall last Sunday also concealing the vehicle.

Andrew Griffin, Jr., 23, and his 18-year-old brother Elisha Griffin were pronounced dead at the scene.

Both men had been reported missing to the Medford Police Department.

At this time, officials say the investigation shows this to be a traffic fatality with no other contributing factors believed to be involved.