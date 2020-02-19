2 area school districts look to the future after referendums voted down

Local school districts are trying to figure out what’s next after their referendums were voted down during Tuesday’s primary election.

School officials at Lakeland Union High School are disappointed that their $3.5 million proposal for operating costs, facility maintenance, and education programs was voted down yesterday night. Staff believes that additional messaging would have helped express the financial need for the district.

“My reaction was – boy this isn’t the answer we were looking for,” said Superintendent, Roy Way. “I was disappointed yet hopeful because out of 5,000 voters it was a close vote.”

According to Way, the money would have gone to improve the trade programs offered at the school and upgrade some of the facilities and buildings for the school district. Way says these upgrades would greatly improve the student's quality of education that the district can provide.

“Our building is old and although it is well-maintained it is from 1957, stated Way. “We want to modernize the building and have the very best facility for our students.”

If the referendum would have passed, there would have been a tax increase for property owners. Way says the average home that costs $200,000 would have seen an additional property tax increase of $100.

“We do feel we have very excellent strong programs here and to maintain those programs we will need additional revenue," Way added.

The Edger School District tried to pass a very similar referendum on Tuesday but that was voted down too.

Both school districts plan to reconvene with their school boards to determine the next steps. The Edger School District says the next steps may include making cuts to minimize the growth of the budget deficit.