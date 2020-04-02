2 area organizations among contenders for Target charitable funds

Monk Botanical Gardens in Wausau and the Boys & Girls Club of the Wisconsin Rapids Area are among two community program chosen to participate in a special charitable giving campaign, sponsored and funded by Target.

Now through June 30, Target customers can vote for the organizations through the Target Circle program.

Every vote counts to help the groups receive a portion of the available Target funds as we continue our mission to connect people to plants.

As shoppers earn votes, they can keep voting multiple times during the campaign.

Visit Target.com/circle and click on ‘Community Support’ to vote.

