2 Wausau restaurants to help feed hungry students

Two Wausau restaurants have offered help families struggling to feed their families amid the closure of schools.

THRIVE Foodery: A message posted to Facebook Sunday states, if you need meal help, email Chef David at info@thrivefoodery.com

Urban Street Bistro: A message posted to Facebook states their food truck will be near the following locations from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the specified dates.

Thursday, March 19 at GD Jones Elementary

Tuesday, March 24 at Stettin Elementary

Tuesday, March 31 at Riverview Elementary

Friday, April 3 at Franklin Elementary

If you are aware of a restaurant or business helping feed families, email news@wsaw.com