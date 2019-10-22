2 Honor Flights welcomed home at CWA

Not one but two Never Forgotten Honor Flights filled with Wisconsin veterans were welcomed home at the Central Wisconsin Airport Monday night.

Both the 37th and 38th mission Honor Flights were greeted with a warm and excited ‘welcome home’ after spending a full day in Washington D.C. to see the memorials built in their honor.

The 37th mission technically arrived in September but due to bad weather their arrival was delayed overnight and they didn’t receive a large welcome home.

“We are honoring the 37th mission as well because had a little delay coming home so their welcome a lot smaller,” said Pam Schindler who is a volunteer coordinator. “We want to make sure they get the welcome they deserve.”

Mission 38 arrived shortly after 37 was honored. Veterans were overwhelmed by the response of the community.

“I’ll tell you that this was something I wasn’t expecting at all,” said Bob Solinsky who was on Mission 37. “It was an overwhelming feeling to be honored this way. I won’t get over this for quite a while.”

NewsChannel 7’s Emerson Lehmann went on Mission 38 and will have weeklong coverage of the trip.