2 Adams County residents arrested on drug and child neglect charges

Two Adams County residents are facing multiple drug-related charges.

On Monday, deputies executed a search warrant at a home in the Town of Preston. They found evidence related to the use, sale, and manufacturing of illegal drugs. The street value of the drugs is estimated at about $13,000. There were also children in the home. Adams County Child Protective Services is helping with the investigation and providing services.

Treyton Webb, 25, is being referred to the district attorney's office on charges of Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Manufacture Methamphetamine, Possession of Cocaine, Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Residence, Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of Methamphetamine Paraphernalia, Child Neglect, and Encouraging a Probation Violation.

Jennifer Decorah, 32, is being referred on charges of Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Cocaine, Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Residence, Possession of Paraphernalia, Child Neglect, and Encouraging a Probation Violation.