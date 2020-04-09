First responders thank COVID-19 heroes

Patrol cars, fire trucks and first responders shined their lights for health professionals in Wisconsin Rapids Thursday morning.

More than a dozen squad cars parked in front of the Aspirus Riverview Hospital and the walk-in clinic to say thank you to those working overtime during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We want to show who our true heroes are right now. You know our medical professionals throughout our country are putting so much time in right now during the pandemic. They need to be recognized,” Sheriff Shawn Becker with the Wood County Sheriff Department said.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Department organized the parade, bringing in officers and firefighters from Rudolph, Grand Rapids, Port Edward's, Nekoosa and other areas around Wisconsin Rapids.

"It's amazing. It really is. So thanks to everyone here today this is incredible. I know out staff were really pumped about this so it's good to be a part of this,” said Chris Stines the President of the Aspirus Riverview Hospital.

The light show lasted an hour from 7-8 a.m. where nurses and hospital workers came out to say hi and take pictures. While Becker said he wishes they could have done a more in-person thank you, he was happy to do it while abiding by CDC guidelines.

