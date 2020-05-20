1st positive case of COVID-19 confirmed in Taylor County

The Taylor County Public Health Department has confirmed the first positive case of COVID-19 in the county.

According to a press release, the person had contact with a positive case from a county in northern Wisconsin. The individual has been self-quarantined at home. Health department staff have been in daily contact to monitor for symptoms. County health officials are working to determine if any other individuals may have become infected and will be contacting individuals who may have come in close contact with the patient.

Anyone who has had close contact with this individual will be required to quarantine in their home for the next fourteen days. The Taylor County Health Department will be checking daily with individuals who are quarantined.

