197 dead of COVID-19; 1,121 hospitalized

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports as of Thursday, 197 people have died of coronavirus in Wisconsin. That’s an increase of 15 deaths from the previous day.

Statewide, 3,875 people have tested positive for the virus. Of the number of positive cases, 1,121 are hospitalized.

So far, 40,974 have tested negative for COVID-19.

Click here to view the case breakdown by county.

In central and north central Wisconsin Adams, Iron, Marathon and Waupaca counties have reported one death. So far locally, Forest, Lincoln, Langlade, and Taylor have no confirmed cases.

Thursday, Marathon County confirmed it's 15th case of COVID-19. However, that case was not included in Thursday's statewide case numbers. Clark County also reported a 10th case, which was included in Thursday's numbers.

The state currently has 29 active testing labs.

