19-year-old charged with repeated sexual assault of a child in Clark County

A 19-year-old has been charged with felony repeated sexual assault of a same child (at least three violations of first degree sexual assault).

Court records show Brandon Sanders was charged in Clark County court and is accused of threatening and sexually assaulting a 12-year-old.

The criminal complaint says the victim and his mother spoke with Clark County deputies on Oct. 30, 2019 about multiple occasions of assault that happened on or around the spring and summer of 2019.

Sanders is scheduled to appear back in court on June 23.