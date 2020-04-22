Correlation between 19 positive COVID-19 cases and April 7 election

Nineteen people in Wisconsin have tested positive for the coronavirus after having voted in-person in the April 7 election or after having worked at the polls, the state Department of Health and Human Services said Wednesday.

Also, five Wisconsin National Guard members who helped staff polls on election day have reported symptoms of COVID-19 but the one who was tested came back as negative, said Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp. The other four were not offered tests by their doctor, he said.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said despite people who were at the polls on election day testing positive, the state can't say whether they became infected at the polls.

"We have correlation, they voted and were at the polls, but we don't have causation," she said.

Several of those people reported possible other exposures, the health department said. As of Wednesday, 246 people died from the virus in the state while more than 4,800 had tested positive.

Health officials had said ahead of the April 7 election they were concerned about a spike in cornavirus cases due to in-person voting. Those concerns were heightened after voters had to wait in line for hours in close proximity at polling sites in Milwaukee and Green Bay.