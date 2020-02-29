Rhinelander High School student arrested for 4th degree sexual assault, child enticement

An 18-year-old student at Rhinelander High School, Austin Sauer, was arrested on Thursday for child enticement, fourth degree sexual assault and exposing genitals to a child, according to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.

Captain Terri Hook said the alleged incident occurred in the gender-neutral bathroom of the school, which has now been closed by the Rhinelander High School. Cpt. Terri Hook said the school did not send a message to parents as it was an isolated incident and the student was removed from the school.

Sauer has not yet been charged, and the OCSO says the investigation is still ongoing.

NewsChannel 7 has reached out to the Rhinelander School District administration for comment and will update this article when we hear back.