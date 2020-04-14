170 dead of coronavirus in Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports as of Tuesday, 170 people have died of coronavirus in Wisconsin. That’s an increase of 16 deaths from the previous day.

Statewide, 3,555people have tested positive for the virus. Of the number of positive cases, 1,049, or 30% are hospitalized.

So far, 37,997 have tested negative for COVID-19.

Click here to view the case breakdown by county.

In central and north central Wisconsin Iron, Marathon and Waupaca counties have reported one death. So far locally, Forest, Lincoln, Langlade, and Taylor have no confirmed cases.

The state currently has 23 active testing labs.

