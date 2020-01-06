17-year-old charged with making SPASH bomb threat

The 17-year-old arrested following a bomb threat Dec. 18 at Stevens Point Area Senior High was formally charged Monday.

Keenan Alderman, 17, appears in Portage County Court Dec. 19 for a bond hearing. He's accused of making a bomb threat at SPASH

Keenan Alderman is facing multiple charges, including terrorist threats, bomb scare, and bail jumping.

According to court documents, Alderman used a burner phone to call in a bomb threat at SPASH. Police used an application that allowed them to send a message to the number that called the school. They traced the number to a local Burger King where they found Alderman and two other students.

Alderman told police he had no intentions of harming anyone and made the threat in order to get a day off of school. He remains in jail on a $25,000 cash bond. He’ll be back in court Jan. 21st.

