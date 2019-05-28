16-year-old boy missing from Spring Green

The Iowa County Sheriff's Office is looking for a teen they believe ran away from home.

16-year-old Zachary Limmex left his home on County Highway C in Spring Green Sat., May 26 around 11 a.m. to do chores at a neighbor's house.

Deputies said the teen was last seen on the Wisconsin River in a 12 foot V Hull Row Boat with a double paddle board ore.

Zachary is described as about 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 150 pounds, with thick, wavy black hair that goes to around his neckline. Deputies shared he also has long fingernails.

The sheriff's office noted he did not take his wallet or medications. Authorities said to call dispatch at 608-935-3314 if anyone sees him.