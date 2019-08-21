15th annual Adaptive Kayak Event gives people with disabilities the chance to have fun, bond

More than 150 people participated in the 15th Annual Adaptive Kayak Event in Stevens Point on Wednesday giving those with disabilities the chance to have fun and bond in the water with family and friends.

“Don't be afraid to live your life; go out and enjoy things,” said Susie Speckman-Heil as she was preparing to take off in her kayak with her husband. “It’s going to keep you happier and healthier.”

Susie was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis and uses a powered wheelchair to get around. She was part of the event put on every year at Mead Park Beach in partnership with Midstate Independent Living Choices and Divepoint Scuba Paddle and Adventure Center.

“This is not only for people with disabilities but for their family and if they want to bring a friend or caregiver, it’s for everybody,” said Nancy Keller who is an independent living consultant and volunteer. "We have adaptive equipment and even adaptive kayak seats for people who might not have the ability to sit up by themselves.”

The goal of the event is to remind those who have disabilities that they can still do anything that everyone else can do. The event started at 10 a.m. and lasted for five hours.