$14K worth of drugs seized in Crandon drug bust

Two people have arrested in Forest County after a search uncovered $14,000 worth of drugs.

Amanda Bildeau, 32, of Crandon and Marvin Batton, 33, of Milwaukee are both jail on high cash bonds. Both subjects were taken into custody for delivery of heroin/fentanyl and cocaine.

Investigators said on March 5, the Forest County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a home on Frontage Road near Crandon in the town of Nashville.

According to a news release, detectives located more than 2-ounces of crack cocaine in 145 individually packaged bindles, more than a 1/2 of heroin laced with fentanyl, methamphetamine, prescription pills, marijuana, a large amount of cash, digital scale, packaging materials and drug paraphernalia.

A future court date has not yet been set.

