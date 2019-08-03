14 people in 2 states hospitalized, may be linked to vaping

Health officials say 14 young people in two states have been hospitalized for breathing problems possibly linked to vaping.

Officials from Illinois and Wisconsin made the announcement Friday, saying those hospitalized were teenagers and young adults.

Three of the cases were in Illinois, and 11 were in Wisconsin where the patients were hospitalized for severe respiratory illnesses.

A Wisconsin health official said some of the patients had to go into intensive care and put on ventilators.

Illinois' three cases were from the northeastern part of the state, which borders Wisconsin.

The Department of Health and Human Services in Wisconsin said the patients in Wisconsin reported vaping nicotine or THC, the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reports.

Symptoms include coughing, shortness of breath, fatigue, chest pain, and weight loss.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.