USDA confirms 13 sheep killed by pack of wild wolves in Wood Co.

Waking up in the morning only to discover that the majority of your livestock was killed overnight is a farmer's worst nightmare.

Unfortunately, that was the harsh reality for a farmer in Wood County on Monday.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), a local farmer in Hansen, near Wisconsin Rapids, reported that 13 of their sheep were killed overnight.

Investigators were sent to the scene to examine the cause of death and determined that a pack of wild wolves were the cause. Only one sheep survived the attack and it’s unclear how many wolves there were.

“The Department of Natural Resources does provide compensation for this type of damage,” explained Dan Hirchert who a Wildlife Biologist with the USDA. “The owner of this livestock will receive compensation.”

In Wisconsin, wolves are listed as endangered species, which means farmers are not allowed to kill or attempt to kill a wolf even if their livestock may be endangered. If a farmer believes their livestock may be endangered, they are asked to contact the USDA.

Cases in which animals are killed by wolves in Wisconsin are rare. Last year only 26 farms reported losing livestock to wolves. Majority of those farms only lost two animals.

In May there was a similar situation on a farm in Price County in which 40 sheep were killed by a pack of wild wolves.

If you fear this may happen to you or it has, please use these numbers to seek assistance:

Northern Wisconsin:

1-800-228-1368

715-369-5221

Or

Southern Wisconsin:

800-433-0663

920-324-4514