$1.3 billion in Wis. tourism revenue lost during pandemic, but research shows state is well positioned for recovery

This week is National Travel and Tourism Week, which means the Wisconsin Department of Tourism has released last year's data and numbers collected throughout 2019. It shows the impact travel has throughout Wisconsin, and 2019 came with good news.

The department's secretary-designee, Sarah Meaney has been virtually meeting with counties and cities this week to share what she calls a COVID-19 tourism sandwich update, looking at the success of 2019, the reality of 2020, and the future when travel and tourism can resume.

She said 2019 was Wisconsin's largest year on record on all fronts. Wisconsin attracted about 113.2 million leisure visitors who added $22.2 billion to the state's economy, including $1.6 billion in state tax revenue, and it helped sustain about 202,000 jobs.

Nearly all north central counties saw growth in those areas too. In that region, Marathon County had the biggest percent increase of direct visitor spending between 2018 and 2019 at 5.49% growth from $244.6 million to $258 million, respectively. It also had the largest percent increase in total business sales over a year's time, up 4.69% from $433.1 million to $453.4 million. Click here to find all of the county-by-county data as well as overall state information.

"I truly don't believe that all of our businesses could survive with local residents alone," Sara Brish, Stevens Point Area Convention & Visitors Bureau Executive Director said in the Portage County Economic Recovery meeting Wednesday. She explained tourism drives revenue into almost every business in the city.

"Many of us now realize the roll that travel and travel spending actually has on our entire economy," Meaney said in the same meeting.

That is where the bad news comes in. The U.S. Travel Association compared the past seven weeks of tourism-related consumer spending to the same time in 2019 and found that Wisconsin lost roughly $1.3 billion in revenue and it is not even the busy season.

"So, that translates to dollars not spent in businesses in every community, dollars not spent on employment, dollars not spent in restaurants and hotels," she said. "This is a hole that is becoming so deep, it's going to be really hard to get ourselves back out of."

Brish said 187 events have been canceled in Stevens Point already and 41 groups have canceled meeting events, which she projected would have created millions of dollars in revenue for the city. She said some groups have rescheduled for later in the year, next year, or even three years from now.

"People are very sensitive, and understandably so," Meaney said. "Travel right now is exactly what people wish they could do, but know that until it's safe, they shouldn't be doing."

She said her department and tourism agencies are being very mindful of the current pandemic situation and do not recommend for people to travel. However, the role these agencies play in marketing the state, city, and businesses will be even more crucial on the outset of the pandemic.

She explained they are still working on that marketing now, but in a way that is not tone-deaf to the situation. Virtual events or tours of places around the state can help people dream and plan for future travel.

Research is also showing good news for the state of Wisconsin. Meaney said the results of a survey done by one of the department's partners, Longwoods International, found people are turning from flight travel to planning more driving trips, which she said is Wisconsin's target market already.

"When people do start traveling again, their confidence level can be even greater in Wisconsin knowing that we have abundant outdoor recreation, many wide-open spaces, and a lot of smaller towns and communities who end up being the gateway to that outdoor recreation," she said. "Wisconsin is very well poised to be able to rebound quite effectively, and even more than some of our competitive states, as soon as it is safe to travel."

Another key piece to the success of Wisconsin tourism, and therefore business and the economy, she said is ensuring all businesses consistently follow the evolving COVID-19 recommendations from health agencies and industry leaders to ensure employees and customers are safe and feel safe.